Roki Sasaki reveals marriage in social media post during Dodgers camp, like Shohei Ohtani last year

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Japanese phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki has revealed that he is married. That even caught Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts by surprise. When asked Friday if he had gotten Sasaki a wedding gift, Roberts said he didn’t even know the 23-year-old pitcher had a girlfriend. Sasaki revealed his marriage in an Instagram post. He didn’t name his wife or any specific details of their wedding. His surprise wedding announcement at Dodgers spring training came a year after two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani did the same thing, stunning the organization by revealing his marriage in an Instagram post.

