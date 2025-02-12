Roki Sasaki flashes big fastball, wicked splitter and a few nerves in first bullpen with the Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Roki Sasaki was warming up for his bullpen on a cool, breezy Wednesday morning at Camelback Ranch, when the right-hander let loose a fastball that sailed past catcher Austin Barnes and clanged against the chainlink fence. Turns out the Japanese phenom was a little nervous. The 23-year-old Sasaki threw his first bullpen as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers in front of several dozen members of the media, flashing an explosive fastball, a diving splitter and a little bit of wildness as he tries to makes the transition to Major League Baseball. Manager Dave Roberts said earlier on Wednesday that Sasaki could pitch in the team’s second game of the regular season, which will be in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 19.

