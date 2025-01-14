Rojas can earn up to $1M in performance bonuses in addition to $3.5M salary with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Infielder Josh Rojas can earn up to $1 million in performance bonuses in addition to his $3.5 million salary with the Chicago White Sox. Rojas can earn $500,000 based on games played and can make $500,000 for plate appearances, according to the deal announced Jan. 8. Rojas would get a $150,000 assignment bonus each time he’s traded. He hit .225 with eight homers, 31 RBIs and 10 steals in 143 games with Seattle last season. He became a free agent in November when Seattle failed to offer a 2025 contract.

