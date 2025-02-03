Roger Goodell says Tom Brady has done good job separating roles as analyst and Raiders owner

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will look into whether rules surrounding Tom Brady’s role as both an analyst for Fox and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders need to be altered in any way. Brady was officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders in Las Vegas and played a big role during the team’s search for a new coach and general manager last month that led to the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek. Brady is also in his first season as an analyst for Fox and is under rules that prevent his access to team facilities and production meetings with players and coaches.

