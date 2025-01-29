Rodrygo keeps on scoring but Madrid isn’t able to avoid possible matchup with Man City

MADRID (AP) — Rodrygo has added to his scoring streak with Real Madrid but the Spanish powerhouse didn’t get all the goals it needed to finish high enough in the league phase of the Champions League and avoid a possible encounter with Manchester City in the playoffs. Rodrygo scored twice in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Brest to reach seven goals in as many matches. Jude Bellingham also scored for the defending European champions, which finished 11th in the 36-team league phase. Friday’s draw will show whether Madrid will face either City or Celtic in the playoffs.

