Rodgers throws a season-high 4 touchdown passes in possible final game as Jets top Dolphins 32-20

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a season-high four touchdown passes — Nos. 500, 501, 502 and 503 of his storied career — in what could’ve been his final NFL game to lead the New York Jets to a 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The 41-year-old Rodgers is uncertain if he wants to continue playing for a 21st season, and it’s unclear if the Jets (5-12) — who’ll have a new general manager and coach next season — will want to move forward with him.

But if this was it for Rodgers, he left with a win and some history, becoming the fifth player to throw 500 regular-season TD passes.

He also helped shut the door on the Dolphins (8-9), who needed a victory to keep their playoff hopes alive. But that became moot when Denver routed Kansas City, which rested Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and several other starters, to clinch the final AFC postseason berth for the Broncos.

Rodgers finished 23 of 36 for 274 yards and TD passes to Tyler Conklin, Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Breece Hall, and an interception.

Garrett Wilson had four catches to join Brandon Marshall as the only players in franchise history to have 100 receptions in a season. Adams caught six passes for 88 yards for his fifth straight season with 1,000 yards receiving.

Ashtyn Davis had two interceptions for the Jets, who had four takeaways.

Tyler Huntley started at quarterback for the Dolphins in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, who missed the past two games with a hip injury. Huntley was 25 of 41 for 227 yards and a touchdown.

De’Von Achane ran for 121 yards, including a 61-yard scamper in the first quarter, and a score.

With the Jets trailing 6-0 midway through the second quarter, Rodgers dropped back on first-and-goal from the 5 and then ran forward in the pocket to buy some time. He then zipped a pass to Conklin in the end zone to join Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players with 500 regular-season TD passes.

Conklin handed Rodgers the ball as the entire offense celebrated in the end zone, hugging the quarterback and tapping him on the helmet. Rodgers got more high-fives and hugs when he got to the sideline.

A strip-sack by Will McDonald and fumble recovery by Quincy Williams gave the Jets the ball back at the Miami 39 late in the second quarter.

The offense took advantage and Rodgers added to his career total when he got No. 501 on a 13-yard throw to Lazard with 59 seconds left in the first half. Hall ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Jets up 15-6.

Greg Joseph, the franchise-record fifth kicker used by the Jets this season, booted a 20-yarder to make it 18-6 with 6:35 left in the third quarter.

Achane drew the Dolphins closer with a 15-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

But Rodgers got No. 503 on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Adams, the 83rd time the two have connected for a score — moving them past Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third most by a quarterback-wide receiver combination. It gave New York a 25-13 lead, but Miami wasn’t finished.

Huntley threw a 4-yard TD pass to Jonnu Smith that cut the Dolphins’ deficit to 25-20 with 5:21 left.

Rodgers then capped his big day with a 6-yard touchdown toss to Hall with 2:30 remaining.

Ominous start

A banner featuring the Jets’ logo was unfurled by several dozen fans on the field — a typical pregame display before the national anthem — and it was upside down. It was quickly rolled back up and taken inside.

After New York forced Miami to a three-and-out on its opening possession, Rodgers’ first pass on a slant to Adams was deflected by Javon Holland into Tyrel Dodson’s hands for an interception.

The Jets held the Dolphins out of the end zone, but Jason Sanders’ 26-yard field goal put Miami up 3-0. Sanders added a 28-yarder at the end of the opening quarter.

Injuries

Jets DL Quinnen Williams left in the second half with a hamstring injury. … Jets OL Carter Warren injured an ankle in the fourth quarter.

