Rodgers says his time with Jets has been ‘best 2 years of my life,’ but he also needs a mental break

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was in a reflective mood as he prepares for what could be his last game with the New York Jets and of his 20-year NFL career. He said Wednesday he has considered that the season finale Sunday against Miami could also be it for him. The 41-year-old quarterback insisted he’s not ready to make a call on his playing future. He said he first needs to take a mental break. He very much sounded as though he doesn’t necessarily expect to be back with the Jets if he does keep playing. He called his time with the Jets the best two years of his life and repeatedly said he had gratitude for the franchise.

