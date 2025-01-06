Rodgers’ decision looms large this offseason as the Jets search for a new coach and GM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers first walked through the doors of the New York Jets’ facility nearly two years ago hailed as a potential savior for a frustrated franchise. Not much has changed since. Especially all the losing. Now, one of the game’s greatest quarterbacks could leave the Jets just as he found them. Owner Woody Johnson and his staff are already deep into their searches for a new general manager and head coach. The new regime will face one major question right off the bat: What to do with Rodgers? And does Rodgers even want to continue playing?

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.