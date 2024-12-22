Rodgers and the Jets started strong and then ‘the rhythm disappeared’ in another rough loss

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The way Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets’ offense started, it appeared they might be on their way to a high-scoring victory. Instead, they stalled. And then the veteran quarterback made a game-changing mistake. Rodgers turned the ball over on a sack that swung the momentum in the fourth quarter as Matthew Stafford marched the Los Angeles Rams down the field for the go-ahead score in a 19-9 victory over New York on Sunday. The Jets went 99 yards for a touchdown on their opening drive. They couldn’t get into the end zone again.

