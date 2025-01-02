Rodgers and Jets are in the spoiler role as Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive

The Miami Dolphins need to win Sunday and have Denver lose to Kansas City to earn the last AFC wild-card spot. Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets stand in their way with a matchup at MetLife Stadium. Miami has made the playoffs in each of Mike McDaniel’s first two seasons and the most recent time the Dolphins made the playoffs in three straight seasons was 1999-2001. The Jets play in their final game before what will be a busy offseason. Aside from Rodgers’ future, New York will also be looking for a new general manager and coach.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.