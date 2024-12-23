Rodgers acknowledges Jets could release him after the regular season as he contemplates his future

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating his playing future. The star quarterback knows if he returns to the field, it might be out of hands whether it’s with the New York Jets. The 41-year-old Rodgers said last week he’ll take some time after this season, his 20th in the NFL, to determine what he wants to do next. He suggested Monday on “The Pat McAfee Show” that a decision on whether he’ll return with the Jets could be made for him the day after the team’s regular-season finale, meaning the team could release him.

