Rockies’ Thairo Estrada breaks wrist when hit by Kumar Rocker pitch and will miss 4 to 8 weeks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Colorado’s Thairo Estrada broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Texas’ Kumar Rocker and will be out four to eight weeks, according to manager Bud Black. Estrada, injured on a 97.1 mph sinker leading off Thursday’s game, was expected to be the Rockies’ second baseman when they open at Tampa Bay on March 28. The 29-year-old spent the past four seasons with San Francisco and hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year,

