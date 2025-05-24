Rockies savor 3-2 win over AL East-leading Yankees in a season that’s gone historically sour

DENVER (AP) — The music was cranked up just a little bit louder inside the Colorado Rockies’ clubhouse Friday night. The moods were just a little lighter, too.

In a season that’s quickly barreling toward infamy, the Rockies took advantage of what’s been a rare moment to exhale after a 3-2 win over the AL East-leading New York Yankees. It was one of Colorado’s finest performances this season, from a solid start on the mound to splendid defense to timely hitting as the Rockies stopped a five-game skid.

“You just want to play good ballgames against good teams,” said third baseman Ryan McMahon, whose two-run double in the fifth proved to be the difference. “That’s what we did tonight, and hopefully we can build off of it.”

At 9-42, the Rockies have the most losses through 51 games since 1901. But they now also have a chance at something else — their first series win of the season (they’re currently 0-16). That is, if they can beat the Yankees either Saturday or Sunday.

“It was beautiful to see a complete game out there,” said interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who’s 2-9 since taking over for Bud Black. “It’s just fun. That’s fun baseball.”

Tanner Gordon gave up two runs in six innings to earn his first major league win. The defense played a pivotal role by turning in a pair of double plays, including one on Aaron Judge in the eighth. Earlier in the game, second baseman Adael Amador made a nifty play to start a 4-6-3 double play. McMahon also had a bare-handed snare on a roller in the ninth to get Anthony Volpe.

“Pitching … was good, offense was good, defense was good,” said McMahon, whose team is 6-20 at Coors Field this season and 3-22 on the road. “So just to play a clean game against a good ball club, it’s good for us.”

The victory by Colorado (.160) over the Yankees (.612) tied the second-largest winning percentage disparity for a team at least 50 games into the season in the expansion era, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

“They made some plays and had a couple of big at-bats to win the game,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained. “We couldn’t put together that big inning.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.