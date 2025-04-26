Rockies lose for 13th time in 14 games, fall 6-4 to Reds as Hays homers twice

By CRAIG MEYER The Associated Press
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Tyler Kinley as he is pulled form the mound after giving up an RBI single to Cincinnati Reds' Spencer Steer in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Zalubowski]

DENVER (AP) — Noel Marte hit a two-run homer, Austin Hays added a pair of solo drives and the Cincinnati Reds beat Colorado 6-4 on Saturday to send the Rockies to their 13th loss in 14 games.

Colorado lost its fifth game in a row and is 4-22, the worst 26-game start in franchise history. The Rockies have been outscored by 62 runs.

Hunter Greene (3-2) struck out eight, allowing three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Emilio Pagán got his second save of the series and seventh in eight chances. He allowed a two-out RBI double in the ninth to Adael Amador on a ball that skipped past center fielder TJ Friedl, then struck out Brenton Doyle.

Friedl had three hits for the Reds, who have won three in a row after losing five of seven. Marte has 12 hits and 12 RBIs in 27 at-bats since April 20.

Michael Toglia and Amador homered for Colorado. It was the first big league homer for the 22-year-old Amador, who had three hits and two RBIs.

Antonio Senzatela (1-4) gave up four runs and eight hits in five five innings. Senzatela has given up a big league-high 50 hits this season.

Key moment

Hays’ second home run of the day, a 429-foot solo shot in the sixth, broke a 3-3 tie.

Key stat

Hays is hitting .386 since making his Reds debut on April 15.

Up next

Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (0-1, 3.86 ERA) and Reds LHP Nick Lodolo (2-2, 2.79) start Sunday.

