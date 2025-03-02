Rockies’ Austin Gomber asks to be scratched from start because of shoulder issue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber asked to be scratched from his scheduled start against the Seattle Mariners after reporting low arm speed and an issue with his throwing shoulder. The Rockies aren’t sure when he’ll be back but don’t believe issue is too serious. Gomber was scheduled to pitch three innings in what would have been his second spring training appearance. On Tuesday against the White Sox, the top speed on his fastball was 89.2 mph after his four-seam fastball averaged 90.4 mph last season. Also Sunday, Colorado announced that right-hander Jeff Criswell will have Tommy John surgery.

