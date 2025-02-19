Rockies add another bullpen piece by agreeing to a 1-year deal with left-hander Scott Alexander

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Colorado Rockies added another piece to their bullpen by agreeing to a one-year Major League deal with left-hander Scott Alexander. The 35-year-old Alexander is coming off a season with the Athletics in which he finished with a 1-3 record and 2.56 ERA over 45 appearances. Alexander has spent parts of 10 seasons with Kansas City, the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco and the Athletics. He’s 20-15 over his career with a 3.20 ERA spanning 328 games. He was part of the Dodgers when they won the 2020 World Series, but wasn’t on their active postseason roster.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.