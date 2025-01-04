Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. out 4-8 weeks after fracturing bone in hand

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston forward Jabari Smith Jr. fractured a bone in his left hand and needs surgery that will keep him out four to eight weeks. Coach Ime Udoka announced the injury before Friday night’s game against the Celtics, saying Smith fractured a metacarpal in his left hand during shootaround Friday morning. “At some point in practice got hit on the hand _ very minimal and the pain got worse … and got it looked at, checked and found it,” he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.