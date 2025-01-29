Rockets’ Dillon Brooks fined $25,000 for using profane language in televised interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for using profane language during a live televised postgame interview.

The interview took place after Brooks made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a 114-112 road victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The NBA announced the fine Wednesday.

