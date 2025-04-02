Robles, Moore provide offense, Castillo bests Skubal in Mariners’ 3-2 win over Tigers

SEATTLE (AP) — Victor Robles hit a two-RBI double, Dylan Moore homered and the Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers and American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal 3-2 on Wednesday.

Luis Castillo (1-1) went seven innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Gabe Spier pitched a 1-2-3 eighth and Andres Munoz survived a rocky ninth for his third save and prevent a Tigers’ sweep of the three-game series.

Robles’ second-inning drive to the left-center went over the glove of Ryan Kreidler to bring home Moore and J.P. Crawford. Moore hit his first homer of the season for a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Skubal (0-2) left with two outs in the fifth after giving up six hits and three walks while striking out eight.

The Tigers scored their runs in the fifth on Trey Sweeney’s leadoff homer and Riley Greene’s RBI ground out after one-out singles by Kriedler and Zach McKinstry.

Key moment

Munoz created ninth-inning drama after walking the first two batters. After a strikeout, he gave up a broken-bat single to Dillon Dingler to load the bases. Pinch hitter Javy Baez hit a ground ball to third that Moore turned into a force out at home. Munoz struck out McKinstry on three pitches for the final out.

Key stat

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh singled in the first inning to reach base safely for a career-best 20 straight games, the second-longest streak behind Dodger Shohei Ohtani, who came into Wednesday at 22 straight.

Up next

The Tigers are off Thursday before opening their first homestand with a three-game series against the White Sox. Jack Flaherty (0-0) is scheduled to take the mound against Chicago’s Jonathan Cannon (0-0).

Seattle goes to San Francisco for a three-game series that begins Friday. Bryce Miller (0-1) is to face the Giants’ Justin Verlander (0-0).

