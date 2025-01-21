Robinson wins World Cup giant slalom after Brignone and Hector fail to finish

SAN VIGILIO DI MAREBBE, Italy (AP) — Alice Robinson’s electric second run won her the World Cup giant slalom after two of the biggest stars failed to finish on Tuesday.

With overall leader Federica Brignone and Olympic champion Sara Hector out of the running, there was a new face on the top step of the GS podium for the first time this season after Robinson finished 0.56 seconds ahead of Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.94 ahead of Paula Moltzan of the United States.

It was Robinson’s fourth World Cup victory but the New Zealand skier’s first in nearly four years.

“I’m really quite speechless,” a tearful Robinson said. “Four years since I last won. And there were definitely some times in those four years where I wasn’t sure if I was going to win again. So to be back and winning here it’s just so special … it’s just a lot.

“The second run I just really wanted to be brave and ski on the limit and I’m really proud of that.”

New Zealand's Alice Robinson celebrates at the finish area of an alpine ski, women's World Cup Giant Slalom, in Plan de Corones, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Giovanni Auletta

Robinson, fifth fastest in the first run, charged down the steep Erta course again at the Kronplatz resort and faced an anxious wait to see if her advantage would hold out.

Hector, who led the discipline standings, left third to last and lost her balance near the top, crashing straight into a gate and sliding into the side-netting. The Swedish skier let out a yell of annoyance but was on her feet quickly.

There were even bigger gasps of shock when first-run leader Brignone skied out at almost the same point.

Brignone and Hector each won two of the previous four GS races this season.

One of the biggest improvements of the day came from Moltzan, who moved up from 10th to earn her fourth World Cup podium and first in GS.

“I just wanted to give it my all and see what would happen,” Moltzan said. “I think sitting in 10th after first run, well it’s a tough place to move up from. And so when I had the green light at the end, I was like, I’m going to move up a couple.

“But to move onto the podium — obviously with some pretty big mistakes from really top athletes, really sad to see them go out — I’m so proud of this year and on the hill today.”

Robinson moved to the top of the GS standings, four points above Hector and 100 above Brignone.

Brignone still leads the overall standings after two wins and two third-place finishes in her previous four races. But her latest mistake in GS saw her overall lead trimmed to 55 points by defending champion Gut-Behrami.

“I know it’s impossible to make the whole season as I did these last four races. I’m just so sorry because in GS I’m skiing really good and I’m making mistakes — it’s the third race on five that I’m out and this is kind of making me crazy,” Brignone said. “It’s just a shame.”

