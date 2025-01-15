Robinson scores 22 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky over No. 11 Texas A&M, 81-69

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Kentucky to an 81-69 victory over 11th-ranked Texas A&M on Tuesday night. Robinson made five of Kentucky’s nine 3-pointers, including four in the first half as the Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC) improved to 5-0 against ranked opponents this season. Andrew Carr added 13 points and Otega Oweh finished with 11 for Kentucky. Zhuric Phelps led the Aggies (13-4, 2-2) with 21 points, followed by Pharrel Payne with 15 and Manny Obaseki with 12.

