Robinson has season-high 27 points to help No. 6 Kentucky beat No. 14 Mississippi State 95-90

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Robinson scored a season-high 27 points and No. 6 Kentucky made 16 of 32 3- pointers in a 95-90 victory over No. 14 Mississippi State on Saturday night. Robinson was 7 of 10 from 3-point range and 9 of 12 overall. Otega Oweh added 15 points for Kentucky (13-3, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) and Andrew Carr had 13. Ansley Almonor scored nine of his 11 points in the second half and Lamont Butler and Amari Williams each had 10. Williams also had 12 rebounds and six assists. Cameron Matthews led Mississippi State (14-2, 2-1) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six steals. Josh Hubbard had 15 points and RJ Melendez added 14.

