Robinson has 15 as No. 21 Missouri uses decisive 15-0 run in 2nd half to beat slumping Georgia 87-74

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Anthony Robinson II scored 15 points, including seven in a decisive 15-0 run in the second half, leading No. 21 Missouri past Georgia 87-74 on Saturday.

Caleb Grill also scored 15 points and Mark Mitchell added 14 as Missouri (19-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) enjoyed a dominant second half after trailing 41-38 at halftime.

Freshman Asa Newell led Georgia (16-10, 4-9) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs suffered their third straight loss as they failed to improve their NCAA Tournament hopes.

Newell enjoyed a resurgence after he was held to a season-low six points while making only one shot from the field in Tuesday night’s 69-53 loss at Texas A&M.

Takeaways

Missouri: The Tigers, coming off an impressive 82-58 rout of Oklahoma, outscored the Bulldogs 49-33 in the second half.

Georgia: The Bulldogs’ three consecutive losses have come against Top 25 teams, including a 76-75 home loss to No. 22 Mississippi State and the loss at Texas A&M. The visit from the Tigers was Georgia’s 12th Top-25 matchup of the season, the most in the nation and a school record.

Key moment

A steal by Tamar Bates set up a basket by Grill that was a key play early in the 15-0 run as the Tigers extended their lead to double figures for the first time. Robinson had two jams and a 3-pointer in the run as the Tigers took their biggest lead at 73-54.

Key stat

Missouri outscored Georgia 19-0 on fast-break points.

Up next

Missouri plays host to No. 2 Alabama on Wednesday night. Georgia plays yet another Top 25 game at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Auburn escaped with a 70-68 win at Georgia on Jan. 18.

