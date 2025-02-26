Robin Pingeton, coach of struggling Missouri women, announces resignation effective at end of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton announced her resignation effective at the end of the season. The Tigers are tied for last place in the Southeastern Conference and headed toward their second straight losing season and sixth in a row in SEC play. Pingeton is 249-216 in 15 seasons at Missouri. Her biggest win was a 70-69 upset of a top-ranked South Carolina in overtime on Dec. 30, 2021. The Tigers made four straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament under Pingeton from 2016-19. The Tigers are on a three-game losing streak entering their game at Arkansas on Thursday.

