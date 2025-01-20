Robertson has goal and assist, Oettinger makes 33 saves as Stars beat Red Wings 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had one of three first-period goals plus a third-period assist and Jake Oettinger made 33 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday night.

Wyatt Johnston and rookies Matej Blumel and Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Stars, who are 10-3-1 in their last 14 games.

Simon Edvinsson pulled Detroit within 3-1 with 7:59 to play, but Johnston answered 2:08 later on Robertson’s assist.

Robertson scored twice in 40 seconds in Dallas’ 6-3 loss at Colorado on Saturday. His goal Sunday came on the power play for the NHL’s worst home unit (8 of 72 for 11.1%).

Alex Lyon stopped 21 shots for the Red Wings, who also lost Saturday ( 5-1 at Tampa Bay ).

Robertson has a season-best five-game points streak, 29 in 24 games, and eight goals in 13 games.

Matt Duchene’s two assists gave him seven points in four games and a team-high 45 this season.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Detroit has lost three of it last four games. They had won their first seven after Todd McLellan replaced Derek Lalonde as coach on Dec. 26. Lyon played Saturday’s third period relieving Cam Talbot, playing on consecutive nights for the first time since March 2023.

Stars: Oettinger has won seven of his last eight starts for 23 wins, second in the NHL. The Stars have won eight straight meetings with the Red Wings beginning April 24, 2021.

Key moment

Johnston prevented Moritz Seider’s wraparound from clearing Dallas’ zone during the possession that resulted in Robertson’s goal and a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Dallas’ top-ranked penalty kill (86.2%) went 3 for 3 allowing five shots on goal against Detroit’s power play, best in the league since McLellan’s hiring (41.9%).

Up next

On Tuesday, the Red Wings will end a four-game road trip at Philadelphia while the Stars host Carolina.

