Robertson brothers combine for 5 goals in the 2nd period of 2 road wins

CHICAGO (AP) — It was quite a day for the Robertson brothers. Especially in the second period. Jason Robertson scored three times to help the Dallas Stars to a 4-3 win at the New York Islanders. Nicholas Robertson had two goals in Toronto’s 5-2 win at the Chicago Blackhawks. The Robertsons scored each of their goals in the middle period. Nicholas Robertson ended a nine-game scoring drought. He nearly had another goal with 7:23 left in the second, but his shot was swept off the goal line by Blackhawks defenseman T.J. Brodie.

