Roberts scores 22 points to lead No. 10 Houston to 70-54 win over West Virginia

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored a season-high 22 points, L.J. Cryer added 18 and No. 10 Houston beat West Virginia 70-54 for its ninth straight win. Roberts had 17 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Emanuel Sharp, who finished with 14 points, added 12 as Houston took a 40-27 lead into halftime. Houston shot 49% overall and was 11 of 26 on 3-pointers in winning its 32nd straight home game. Amani Hansberry scored 16 points and Javon Small added 13 points and eight assists for West Virginia. The Mountaineers shot 44% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

