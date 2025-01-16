Roberts scores 22 points to lead No. 10 Houston to 70-54 win over West Virginia

By The Associated Press
Houston forward J'Wan Roberts reacts after dunking during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Houston, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

HOUSTON (AP) — J’Wan Roberts scored a season-high 22 points, L.J. Cryer added 18 and No. 10 Houston beat West Virginia 70-54 for its ninth straight win. Roberts had 17 points in the first half on 8-of-10 shooting. Emanuel Sharp, who finished with 14 points, added 12 as Houston took a 40-27 lead into halftime. Houston shot 49% overall and was 11 of 26 on 3-pointers in winning its 32nd straight home game. Amani Hansberry scored 16 points and Javon Small added 13 points and eight assists for West Virginia. The Mountaineers shot 44% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

