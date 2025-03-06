Robert Thomas scores in regulation and shootout, Blues beat Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Thomas scored the decisive goal in the shootout and scored a goal in regulation to extend his point streak to 11 games as the St. Louis Blues beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Jake Neighbours also scored for St. Louis late in the first period while Jordan Binnington made 21 saves as the Blues played their second game of six-game trip and the first of three in Southern California.

Quinton Byfield and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, who have now lost five straight. Darcey Kuemper made 28 saves.

Neighbours scored with 1:10 to play in the first period, flipping a backhander over Kuemper’s shoulder.

Byfield tied it at 1-1 just 32 seconds later.

Moore scored at 9:46 of the second period to put LA up 2-1. It was his sixth goal in his last 11 games.

Thomas tied it at 2-all on the power play with 47 seconds to play in the second period.

Takeaways

Blues: The surging Blues are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Kings: The Kings remain in third place in the Pacific Division despite their recent skid.

Key moment

Binnington made two saves in overtime on clean breakaways by the Kings then stopped Adrian Kempe and Moore in the shootout.

Key stat

Thomas has five goals and 10 assists during his 11-game point streak.

Up next

The Blues are at Anaheim on Friday night, then return to Crypto.com Arena to face the Kings again Saturday night. The Kings are off until Saturday.

