Roads clear to and around site of CFP semifinal at Cotton Bowl after winter storm in North Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Roads leading to and around the site of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl are clear before the game Texas and Ohio State. There had been concerns leading up to the game about the potential for transportation issues around AT&T Stadium because of a winter storm, even though the game is played inside with the retractable roof closed. A mix of sleet and snow did fall Thursday. By early Friday afternoon, temperatures were above freezing and the sun was out with only some remnants of snow and ice on grassy areas around the stadium.

