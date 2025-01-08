RJ Melendez scores 19 as No. 14 Mississippi State beats Vandy 76-64 for 8th straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — RJ Melendez scored 19 points and No. 14 Mississippi State beat Vanderbilt 76-64 for its eighth straight victory. The Bulldogs came in with their highest ranking yet under coach Chris Jans. They leave having won six of eight in this series. Cameron Matthews added 16 points and Claudell Harris Jr. had 13 for Mississippi State. Vanderbilt was trying to start 2-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2016-17. Mississippi State snapped the Commodores’ seven-game win streak under first-year coach Mark Byington. AJ Hoggard scored 16 points trying to rally Vandy. Grant Huffman added 14 and Tyler Nickel had 10.

