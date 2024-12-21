RJ Davis rallies North Carolina past No. 18 UCLA 76-74 in CBS Sports Classic

By LARRY FLEISHER The Associated Press
North Carolina's Seth Trimble (7) drives to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Davis made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 13 seconds left, and North Carolina erased a 16-point deficit for a 76-74 victory over No. 18 UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Davis scored 17 points and gave the Tar Heels (7-5) their first lead since the opening minutes. Ian Jackson scored a career-high 24 points. Seth Trimble added 12 and forced a UCLA turnover that set up the free throws by Davis as North Carolina outscored UCLA 33-15 over the final 12-plus minutes and shot 46.8%. Tyler Bilodeau tied a career high with 26 points but the Bruins (10-2) had a nine-game winning streak stopped.

