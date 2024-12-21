RJ Davis rallies North Carolina past No. 18 UCLA 76-74 in CBS Sports Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Davis made the tying and go-ahead free throws with 13 seconds left, and North Carolina erased a 16-point deficit for a 76-74 victory over No. 18 UCLA on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. Davis scored 17 points and gave the Tar Heels (7-5) their first lead since the opening minutes. Ian Jackson scored a career-high 24 points. Seth Trimble added 12 and forced a UCLA turnover that set up the free throws by Davis as North Carolina outscored UCLA 33-15 over the final 12-plus minutes and shot 46.8%. Tyler Bilodeau tied a career high with 26 points but the Bruins (10-2) had a nine-game winning streak stopped.

