Rising star Chemsdine Talbi impresses again for Club Brugge in Champions League

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Chemsdine Talbi has impressed again. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder for Club Brugge has scored twice in the second leg of the Champions League playoff against Atalanta. That’s after his man-of-the-match performance that helped Club Brugge to a 2-1 win over Atalanta in the first leg. Brugge won 5-2 on aggregate and reached the last 16 of the tournament at the expense of the Europa League holders. Atalanta captain Rafael Toloi lost his temper in the closing stages and was shown a red card after angrily chasing down and bumping into Maxim De Cuyper.

