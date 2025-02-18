Rising star Chemsdine Talbi impresses again for Brugge in Champions League

BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — Chemsdine Talbi is at it again. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder for Brugge has scored twice in the second leg of the Champions League playoff against Atalanta. That’s after his man-of-the-match performance that helped Brugge to a 2-1 win over Atalanta in the first leg. Brugge led 5-1 lead on aggregate, in strong position to reach the last 16 of the tournament.

