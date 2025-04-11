Risacher scores season-high 38 points as Hawks beat Nets 133-109

NEW YORK (AP) — Zaccharie Risacher scored a season-high 38 points as the Atlanta Hawks routed the Brooklyn Nets 133-109 on Thursday night.

The No. 1 pick in the draft shot 15 for 20 from the field, including 6 for 11 from 3-point range.

Trae Young added 24 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who shot 57%. Dyson Daniels had 10 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and three steals to raise his NBA-leading total to 226.

Jalen Wilson finished with 20 points for the Nets. Tosan Evbuomwan added 18 points and six rebounds.

The Hawks never trailed and led 69-45 at halftime behind 23 points from Risacher.

Takeaways

Hawks: Atlanta is touting Risacher for Rookie of the Year and Daniels for Defensive Player of the Year. A good case could be made for both.

Nets: Brooklyn had won the season series every season since 2017-18 but the loss Thursday allowed Atlanta to win 2-1 this season.

Key moment

The Hawks made their first 12 shots in the second quarter, they first time they made that many consecutive field goals since hitting 15 in a row against Cleveland on Feb. 24, 2023.

Key stat

Risacher has scored 30 or more in four games, most among this season’s rookies. He made at least five 3-pointers in each of them.

Up next

The Hawks visit Philadelphia on Friday. The Nets are in Minnesota on Friday.

