Riley Kugel scores 19 points as Mississippi State defeats No. 21 Memphis 79-66

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 19 points and KeShawn Murphy added 13 points and nine rebounds as Mississippi State defeated No. 21 Memphis 79-66. Josh Hubbard also had 13 points and Cameron Matthews added 12 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-1), who built an early 20-point lead and were never really threatened in winning their fifth straight. PJ Haggerty led Memphis (9-3) with 24 points and Tyrese Hunter finished with 19.

