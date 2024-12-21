Riley Kugel scores 19 points as Mississippi State defeats No. 21 Memphis 79-66

By CLAY BAILEY The Associated Press
Mississippi State guard Riley Kugel (2) drives against the defense of Memphis forward Nicholas Jourdain (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nikki Boertman]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 19 points and KeShawn Murphy added 13 points and nine rebounds as Mississippi State defeated No. 21 Memphis 79-66. Josh Hubbard also had 13 points and Cameron Matthews added 12 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-1), who built an early 20-point lead and were never really threatened in winning their fifth straight. PJ Haggerty led Memphis (9-3) with 24 points and Tyrese Hunter finished with 19.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.