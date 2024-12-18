Rik Van Looy, one of greatest one-day cyclists, dies at 90

BRUSSELS (AP) — Rik Van Looy, one of the greatest one-day cyclists who won two world championships as well as eight “monument” classics, has died. He was 90. For a decade starting in the late 1950s, he was the unchallenged No. 1 star in Belgium before he had to give way to the rise of Eddy Merckx. Among the monument classics, he won Paris-Roubaix three times, the Ronde of Flanders twice and Milan San Remo, the Tour of Lombardy and Liege-Bastogne-Liege once.

