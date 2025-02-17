Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres finalize a $55 million, 4-year contract

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Nick Pivetta and the San Diego Padres have finalized a $55 million, four-year contract, a backloaded deal that allows him to opt out after the 2026 and ’27 seasons. Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year, $19 million in 2026, $14 million in 2027 and $18 million in 2028. He will have received $23 million if he ends the deal after two seasons and $37 million if he cuts it short after three.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.