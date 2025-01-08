Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and Kansas City Royals finalize $7 million, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Michael Lorenzen and the Kansas City Royals have finalized a $7 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2026 and $2.5 million in annual performance bonuses. Lorenzen gets a $5.5 million salary this year, and the Royals have a $12 million option for 2026 with a $1.5 million buyout. He can earn $1.5 million for innings in each season and $1 million for pitching appearances. The 33-year-old was acquired by Kansas City in a trade with Texas just before the deadline last July and was 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six starts and one relief appearance.

