Right-hander José Ureña and New York Mets finalize minor league contract

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander José Ureña and the New York Mets have finalized a minor league contract. New York agreed to the deal with the 33-year-old after right-hander Frankie Montas strained a lat muscle and left-hander Sean Manaea strained his right oblique. Ureña was 5-8 with a 3.80 ERA last year in nine starts and 24 relief appearances for Texas, striking out 70 and walking 39 in 109 innings. He was 2-6 with a 5.08 ERA as a starter.

