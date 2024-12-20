Right-hander Griffin Canning and Mets agree to $4.25 million, 1-year contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Griffin Canning has agreed to a $4.25 million, one-year contract with the New York Mets, giving them another option for the back end of their revamped rotation. The 28-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses for games started: $250,000 for each of 22, 25, 28 and 31. He also would earn $25,000 for winning a Gold Glove Canning went 6-13 with a 5.19 ERA during a disappointing 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, who traded him to the Atlanta Braves for outfielder and designated hitter Jorge Soler on Oct. 31.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.