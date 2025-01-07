Right-hander Drew Rasmussen, Tampa Bay Rays agree to $8.5 million, 2-year contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays have avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to an $8.5 million, two-year contract. Rasmussen’s agency, the Beverly Hills Sports Council, announced the agreement and said it included an option that had the potential to make the deal worth $28 million over three seasons. A 29-year-old right-hander, Rasmussen had been set to exchange proposed arbitration salaries with the Rays on Thursday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.