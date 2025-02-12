Right-hander Cal Quantrill agrees to $3.5 million, 1-year deal with Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Cal Quantrill and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract. Quantrill can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses. He went 8-11 with a 4.98 ERA over 29 starts with Colorado last season, leading the club in wins and ranking third on the pitching staff in starts, innings and strikeouts (110). It was his most starts since 2022 with Cleveland after making only 19 starts in 2023.

