Rick Pitino travels to Cleveland to watch his son Richard coach New Mexico in March Madness

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rick Pitino is hoping his son can accomplish something he couldn’t this year — get his team to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Pitino traveled from New York to Cleveland to watch his son, Richard Pitino, coach New Mexico as it faced Michigan State on Sunday night in the second round of the South Region. St. John’s, the No. 2 seed in the West Region, lost to Arkansas 75-66 on Saturday in Providence, Rhode Island. Rick Pitino had a front-row seat opposite New Mexico’s bench, and was shown on the scoreboard during a media timeout in the first half.

