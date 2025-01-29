Rick Pitino-coached St. John’s completes the program’s first unbeaten January since 1985

WASHINGTON (AP) — St. John’s is 7-0 in 2025, making this the program’s first unbeaten January in 40 years dating to its last Final Four season in 1985. Coach Rick Pitino doesn’t talk about that history with his players, but he’s enjoying paying tribute to the late Lou Carnesecca during this run. The Red Storm are 9-1 in Big East play after jumping out to a big lead and rolling at Georgetown. Ranked 15th in the country and tied for first place in the Big East, they host Providence at Madison Square Garden on Saturday looking to keep things going into February.

