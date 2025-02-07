Rick Hart stepping down as SMU athletic director after 13 years that included recent move to ACC

DALLAS (AP) — Rick Hart is stepping down after 13 years as athletic director at SMU. The move comes with the school now in the Atlantic Coast Conference after completing a long-desired move into a power conference. Hart said in a statement Friday that it was time for a new challenge for him and a new voice to lead the Mustangs. He will continue to serve in his role until a new AD is on campus. SMU made the College Football Playoff in its first ACC season. Hart’s departure comes at the same time that R. Gerald Turner is stepping down after 30 years as SMU’s president.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.