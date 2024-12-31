Richie Saunders scores career-high 30 as BYU rolls to 76-56 victory over Arizona State

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 30 points and BYU cruised to a 76-56 victory over Arizona State in a Big 12 Conference opener. Saunders made 11 of 18 shots with a career-best six 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws for the Cougars (10-2), who have won four in a row. He is the first BYU player to score 30 since Alex Barcello had 33 nearly three years ago. Kanon Catchings buried three from 3-point range and scored 11 for BYU. Keba Keita had nine points and 10 rebounds. BJ Freeman had 11 points to lead the Sun Devils (9-3).

