Richard scores a career-high 26 and helps No. 7 Florida beat UNF 99-45 to reach 12-0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored a career-high 26 points, three teammates notched double-doubles and No. 7 Florida remained undefeated with a 99-45 victory over North Florida. Richard made 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 shots from 3-point range, and finished with five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Sam Alexis chipped in 14 points and 12 rebounds. Alex Condon had 12 points and 10 boards. And Thomas Haugh finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Florida. Jasai Miles and Liam Murphy led North Florida with 13 points apiece.

