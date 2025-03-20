Richard Pitino and Phil Martelli Jr. bring a deep appreciation of their famous dads to March Madness

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. are no strangers to March Madness. Both grew up the sons of famous coaches. Richard Pitino’s father Rick won a national title at Kentucky and currently has a resurgent St. John’s back in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Phil Martelli Sr. spent 25 years at Saint Joseph’s and briefly turned the Hawks into a national power in the early 2000s. Richard Pitino and Phil Martelli Jr. say they don’t view living up to their last names as a burden. New Mexico, a 10th-seed, takes on seventh-seeded Marquette in the first round. Bryant, a 15th-seed, faces second-seeded Michigan State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.