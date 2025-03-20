Richard Pitino and Phil Martelli Jr. bring a deep appreciation of their famous dads to March Madness

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
New Mexico Head coach Richard Pitino celebrates his team's Mountain West title after beating UNLV in an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Albuquerque, N.M. Also pictured, at right, is New Mexico guard Tru Washington. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Draper]

CLEVELAND (AP) — New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and Bryant coach Phil Martelli Jr. are no strangers to March Madness. Both grew up the sons of famous coaches. Richard Pitino’s father Rick won a national title at Kentucky and currently has a resurgent St. John’s back in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Phil Martelli Sr. spent 25 years at Saint Joseph’s and briefly turned the Hawks into a national power in the early 2000s. Richard Pitino and Phil Martelli Jr. say they don’t view living up to their last names as a burden. New Mexico, a 10th-seed, takes on seventh-seeded Marquette in the first round. Bryant, a 15th-seed, faces second-seeded Michigan State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.