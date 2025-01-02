Rice’s double-double helps No. 1 UCLA beat Michigan 86-70, complete sweep of 1st Big Ten homestand

By BETH HARRIS The Associated Press
UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) dribbles around Michigan forward Alyssa Crockett (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Thayer]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 UCLA defeated 24th-ranked Michigan 86-70 to complete a sweep of its first Big Ten homestand. Rice had 10 assists and Lauren Betts had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bruins. They improved to 14-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. Syla Swords led the Wolverines with a career-high 30 points in her return. The standout freshman from Canada didn’t play in a loss at No. 4 USC because of a lower left leg injury she sustained on Dec. 20 against Akron. The Wolverines fell to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

