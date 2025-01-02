Rice’s double-double helps No. 1 UCLA beat Michigan 86-70, complete sweep of 1st Big Ten homestand

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiki Rice scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 1 UCLA defeated 24th-ranked Michigan 86-70 to complete a sweep of its first Big Ten homestand. Rice had 10 assists and Lauren Betts had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Bruins. They improved to 14-0 overall and 3-0 in the league. Syla Swords led the Wolverines with a career-high 30 points in her return. The standout freshman from Canada didn’t play in a loss at No. 4 USC because of a lower left leg injury she sustained on Dec. 20 against Akron. The Wolverines fell to 10-4 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.