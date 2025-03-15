Rice, Queen help No. 11 Maryland rout No. 24 Illinois 88-65 in Big Ten quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodney Rice scored 26 points, Derik Queen had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 11 Maryland routed No. 24 Illinois 88-65 on Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

The Terrapins (25-7) will face the winner of the late quarterfinal between Michigan and Purdue in the semifinals.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie added 12 points and nine assists for Maryland. Jordan Geronimo scored 11 points and Julian Reese had 10.

Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley each had 15 points for the Illini (21-12). Kylan Boswell had 14.

Geronimo hit a 3-pointer to cap a 13-0 run that made it 29-10. Maryland scored the final eight points of the half to take a 57-31 lead.

Maryland’s largest lead was 36 points at 84-48 with 9:41 remaining.

Takeaways

Maryland: The Terrapins were efficient offensively and committed just three turnovers. Illinois had 17 turnovers, leading to 22-0 edge in points off turnovers for the Terrapins.

Illinois: The Illini had just 10 points in the first 9 1/2 minutes after a 106-94 victory over Iowa in the second round.

Key moment

With the Terrapins leading 16-10, Rice hit a 3-pointer to start the 13-0 run,.

Key stat

Maryland had a 17-0 edge in points off turnovers in the first half. The Terrapins didn’t commit a first-half turnover and the Illini had 11.

Up next

Maryland will meet the Purdue-Michigan winner in the second semifinal Saturday. Illinois awaits its seeding Sunday in the NCAA Tournament.

